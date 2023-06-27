© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

At this conservation conference, saving the planet means saving seeds

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST
National Tropical Botanical Garden

The 30th annual Hawaiʻi Conservation Conference kicks off Tuesday, and saving seeds is just one of many things on the agenda.

McBryde Garden on Kauaʻi, part of the National Tropical Botanical Garden, will be presenting the work of Emily Saling and Dustin Wolkis.

Wolkis is the Seed Bank and Laboratory Manager at the garden. He helps oversee roughly 17 million seeds of rare and critically imperiled plants.

Catherine Cruz

When it comes to conservation, Wolkis is committed to figuring out the shelf life of seeds.

"It turns out that seed banking is the most efficient and cost-effective means of practicing off-site plants conservation," he said.

Although the garden's collection is relatively small, Wolkis said it is significant because "we focus on some of the rarest of the rare."

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

Tags
The Conversation environmentsustainability
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
