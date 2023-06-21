The Conversation: Summit highlights Indigenous knowledge; Free agribusiness program for farmers
- Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo coordinator Brenda Asuncion talks about the Salish Summit, where participants shared indigenous aquaponics knowledge
- Honolulu Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair covers Thomas Heaton's story about depleted reparation funds in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Changemakers Hawaiʻi Executive Director Olani Lilly explains how the ʻĀinaprenuer Businses and Workforce Development Program teaches agribusiness to individuals and organizations in East Hawaii
- Hana Hou: Marilyn Moniz, volleyball standout and former associate athletics director of the University of Hawaiʻi, reflects on the impact of Title IX, 50 years onward of its enactment | Full Story
- Today's Manu Minute spotlights the Java sparrow, known for their broad beaks and white cheeks
- HPR's Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi delves into a new study on the physical and spiritual benefits of Native Hawaiian sports | Full Story