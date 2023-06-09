© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Firsts of the Islands Hana Hou

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanLillian Tsang
Published June 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM HST
Women Cross DMZ Executive Director Christine Ahn receives the Peace Summit Medal for Social Activism at the 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Dec. 12, 2022)
Courtesy Women Cross DMZ
/
Facebook
Women Cross DMZ Executive Director Christine Ahn receives the Peace Summit Medal for Social Activism at the 18th World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Dec. 12, 2022)
  • Nobel Peace Summit Medal for Social Activism winner Christine Ahn talks to HPR about the 70-year rift between North and South Korea | Full Story
  • 2020 Nobel Prize winner for chemistry Jennifer Doudna recalls her roots, mentors, and achievements | Full Story
  • Leo C. Lee Lifetime Achievement Award winner Traci Tong is the first journalist from Hawai'i to win this award | Full Story
  • Whiting Award winner R. Kikuo Johnson is the first graphic novelist to be recognized for this honor | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
