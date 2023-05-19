The Conversation: Military family seeks justice for health issues; Sasha Colby talks winning 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

AIEA, Hawaii (April 22, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample from a granular activated carbon filter as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
DVIDS