© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
conversation_square_logo.png
The Conversation

The Conversation: Military family seeks justice for health issues; Sasha Colby talks winning 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

By Catherine Cruz,
Zoe Dym
Published May 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM HST
Red Hill Well water sampling
Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon/Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet
/
DVIDS
AIEA, Hawaii (April 22, 2022) A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor tests a water sample from a granular activated carbon filter as a part of real-time monitoring at Red Hill Well. The U.S. Navy continues to work with federal, state and local organizations to support families and residents, conduct long-term monitoring of the Navy water system, and work toward remediating Red Hill Well and the surrounding area. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mar’Queon A. D. Tramble)
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon shares the story of a military family impacted by water contamination
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism Director Jimmy Tokioka gives his thoughts on improving the current tourism model
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Marcel Honore looks closer at whether the City downplayed health concerns over sewage released in Kailua Bay in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Transgender drag queen and Waimānalo native Sasha Colby dishes on her experience on "RuPaul's Drag Race" as a Native Hawaiian māhū
  • Dr. Catherine Owen, a descent of Kauaʻi Deputy Sheriff Louis Stoltz, shares her family's thoughts on his death in the 1800s as part of the story of Koʻolau's Rebellion
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facilitytourismentertainmenthistory
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
More Episodes