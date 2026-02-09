The Conversation: Weather updates; Hawaiian Rent-All sign
- Hawaiian Electric spokesperson Darren Pai shares the latest on power outages and preparedness during heavy winds
- National Weather Service meteorologist Derek Wroe talks Monday forecast and weather system science
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Allison Schaefers on Chinatown revitalization efforts | Full Story
- Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Chair Derek Turbin surveys the political landscape
- Hawaiʻi House Speaker Nadine Nakamura on a resolution concerning the alleged $35,000 lawmaker bribe in 2022
- Hawaiian Rent-All co-owner Scott Jung talks about the company’s history of poking fun at current events via its sign overlooking Beretania Street