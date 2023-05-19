© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Appointed DBEDT director on how to improve tourism management

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 19, 2023 at 4:50 PM HST
James Tokioka DBEDT.png
Office of Gov. Josh Green

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority was shaken to its core during the legislative session as it narrowly avoided being shut down and replaced by an office under the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Gov. Josh Green has nominated former state Rep. James "Jimmy" Tokioka to lead DBEDT. Tokioka has a background in hospitality and hopes he can help navigate through the rough waters. He shared his thoughts about how Hawaiʻi can be smarter about tourism.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 19, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
