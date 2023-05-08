Green appoints former lawmaker James Kunane Tokioka to lead DBEDT

Gov. Josh Green has nominated former lawmaker James Kunane Tokioka to lead the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

DBEDT oversees some of the state's largest projects including Aloha Stadium, tourism management, affordable housing developments and more.

“Director Tokioka is stepping up to help move forward important priorities for the state," Green said in a release Friday.

Office of Gov. Josh Green DBEDT Director Tokioka was sworn in on Friday afternoon at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.

Tokioka replaces interim DBEDT director Chris Sadayasu who was rejected by state senators earlier this year for the position.

In March, senators questioned Sadayasu’s leadership of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority contracts and his spotty attendance, making remarks about Sadayasu leaving an HTA board meeting early in December for his father-in-law's funeral.

Sadayasu will return to the Department of the Attorney General.

Tokioka, who has over two decades of experience in the hotel industry, has also served as a Kauaʻi County councilmember.

Last December, he was tapped by Green to become deputy director of the state Transportation Department’s Airports Division. The Senate approved that nomination.

The DOT will begin searching for Takioka's replacement as he steps into his new role with DBEDT.

"He will immediately hit the ground running and foster collaboration amongst the various attached agencies at DBEDT," Green said.

