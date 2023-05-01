© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Plumeria farm shares love for frangipani; USS Bowfin celebrates 80th anniversary

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian TsangRussell Subiono
Published May 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM HST
LPF2.jpg
Little Plumeria Farms
/
  • HPR reporter Casey Harlow covers the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's uncertain future as the legislative readies to close this week | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Christina Jedra writes about the problem with confidential lawsuits in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Jim Little shares his plumeria passion with his son Clark and grandson Dane. The family's Haleʻiwa farm, Little Plumeria Farms is open to visitors for the first time with public and private tours scheduled through October | Full Story
  • Chuck Merkel, Executive Director of the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum, speaks about the USS Bowfin's celebrated service and place in naval history
  • Author Elizabeth Nguyen's debut book, Aloha Vietnam, depicts two generations of a Vietnamese family coming to terms with mental health treatment and recovery | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
