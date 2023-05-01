© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Book follows local Vietnamese family coming to terms with mental health

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM HST
Elizabeth Nguyen
Courtesy Elizabeth Nguyen
/

To mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we're focusing on California-based author and psychiatrist Elizabeth Nguyen. She grew up in Honolulu after her Vietnamese parents immigrated to Hawaiʻi in 1975 at the end of the Vietnam War.

The Punahou alum recently published a novel titled, "Aloha Vietnam." It’s set on Oʻahu and depicts two generations of a Vietnamese family coming to terms with mental health treatment and recovery. The Conversation had the chance to talk with Nguyen about her debut book. 

"Aloha Vietnam" is available everywhere books are sold. Download the first four chapters here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
