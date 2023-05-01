Early plumeria pioneer opens up Haleʻiwa farm to visitors for 50th anniversary

Jim Little's 50-year love affair with plumeria began after an overgrown tree supplied him with a yard full of cuttings.

His frangipani fascination took off after learning how to hybridize from Bill Moragne, who is regarded as the pioneer of the cross-pollinating technique.

Jim Little began welcoming visitors to his family's Haleʻiwa plumeria farm for the first time on Lei Day — May 1.

He has garnered global recognition for creating thousands of new varieties, each with unique scents, colors and shapes. Collectors pay top dollar for the fruits of his labor.

Now, he has passed down his plumeria passion to his son Clark and grandson Dane. You may be familiar with Clark Little's ocean photography as well. The Conversation visited the farm to talk with the three generations, starting with original Little — Jim.

Tours of Little Plumeria Farms are slated to run through Oct. 31. Click here to learn more.

