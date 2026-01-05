The Conversation: Illegal fireworks; 2026 economic outlook
- Honolulu Police Department Assistant Chief Brian Lynch discusses the latest enforcement actions on illegal fireworks
- Hawaiʻi Business Magazine's Cynthia Wessendorf reports on what industry leaders are forecasting for 2026
- Kamehameha Schools student Kalamaku Crabbe takes second place in the 2025 National History Day competition for her short film about the U.S. military's bombing of Kahoʻolawe
- HPR's Mark Ladao reports on an invasive seaweed that's taken hold in the Papahānaumokuākea National Marine Sanctuary | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio covers the growing demand for curly hair specialists in Hawaiʻi