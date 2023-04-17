© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Environmental author writes with global perspective; Remembering modern baseball's island roots

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoStephanie Han
Published April 17, 2023 at 3:34 PM HST
The gravesite of Alexander Cartwright Jr. at the Oʻahu Cemetery.
  • UH Population Biologist Lee Altenberg explains how his research sheds a different light on COVID and the pandemic
  • Award-winning author and environmentalist Amitav Ghosh is a featured speaker at the University of Hawaii's Better Tomorrow series
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Thomas Heaton delves into status of reviving the state's meat inspection program in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • Ana Cartwright reflects on her family's unique baseball history and the rich legacy of her great-great-grandfather, Alexander Cartwright Jr.
Tags
The Conversation healthUniversity of Hawai‘iagriculturesports
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
