The Conversation

Author Amitav Ghosh on Indigenous beliefs, national identity and more

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published April 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM HST
Amitav Ghosh
Amitav Ghosh
The Conversation's Stephanie Han and author Amitav Ghosh at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio

The award-winning author and environmentalist Amitav Ghosh is considered by many to be one of the most important global thinkers of the decade.

His writing explores the themes of capitalism, colonialism, and family, and has been translated into 30 languages. He talked with The Conversation ahead of a free lecture at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

His event at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday is part of UH's Better Tomorrow Speaker series. Click here for more information.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation University of Hawai‘iliterature
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han
