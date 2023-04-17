© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Local fans, family remember Alexander Cartwright's place in baseball history

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM HST
Alexander Cartwright Jr gravesite gathering 041723
1 of 3  — Alexander Cartwright Jr gravesite gathering 041723
A gathering at the gravesite of Alexander Cartwright Jr. at the Oʻahu Cemetery on April 17, 2023. Ana Cartwright, his great-great-granddaughter is six from the left.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The gravesite of Alexander Cartwright Jr. at the Oʻahu Cemetery.
2 of 3  — The gravesite of Alexander Cartwright Jr. at the Oʻahu Cemetery.
The gravesite of Alexander Cartwright Jr. at the Oʻahu Cemetery.
Catherine Cruz / HPR
IMG_9034.jpg
3 of 3  — IMG_9034.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR

A graveside gathering at the O'ahu Cemetery on Monday marked the 203rd birthday of Alexander Cartwright Jr. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and is sometimes referred to as the “father” of the modern game.

Taking part in the commemoration was his great-great-granddaughter Ana. She was born at Wahiawa General Hospital and said she learned how to swim from one of Duke Kahanamoku's brothers near the Waikiki Natatorium.

She flew in from California where she works as a designer for rock music shows and joined The Conversation to share his legacy.

AnaCartwright_041723.jpg
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
Ana Cartwright at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on April 17, 2023.

If you want to learn more about Alexander Cartwright Jr., a book written about him by Don Chapman is available on Amazon.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation sportshistory
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories