Local fans, family remember Alexander Cartwright's place in baseball history

A graveside gathering at the O'ahu Cemetery on Monday marked the 203rd birthday of Alexander Cartwright Jr. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and is sometimes referred to as the “father” of the modern game.

Taking part in the commemoration was his great-great-granddaughter Ana. She was born at Wahiawa General Hospital and said she learned how to swim from one of Duke Kahanamoku's brothers near the Waikiki Natatorium.

She flew in from California where she works as a designer for rock music shows and joined The Conversation to share his legacy.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio / Ana Cartwright at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on April 17, 2023.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 17, 2023.