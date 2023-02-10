The Conversation: Kauaʻi mayor's hopes for legislative season; Supporting the well-being of local farmers
- Kaua‘i Mayor Derek Kawakami discusses working with Gov. Josh Green and state lawmakers to address county concerns in 2023
- Kakaʻako Advisory Council's Wayne Takamine and Friends of Kewalos's Ron Iwami talk about whether lawmakers should allow residential development in Kakaʻako Makai and raise environmental concerns about disturbing the landfill beneath the area
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair looks at how a new highway on Maui could delay the opening of the island's new high school in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi professor Thao Le shares how the results of a recent College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources survey on the public's perception of farming in Hawaiʻi and willingness to buy local impacts the mental health of local farmers