Residents say they support local farmers. Does purchasing behavior reflect that?

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published February 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST
A typical food box of fresh fruit, vegetables, and eggs palama settlement groceries
Jackie Young
/
HPR
FILE - A typical food box of fresh fruit, vegetables, and eggs given out weekly at Pālama Settlement.

"If you're on a neighbor island, if you're Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, part Hawaiian, you actually have less income, less than $100,000, you're more likely to support by purchasing locally grown," said Thao Le from the University of Hawaiʻi’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources.

New data from the college sheds light on the purchasing behavior of residents when it comes to food produced in Hawaiʻi. The Conversation sat down with Le, department chair of family and consumer sciences, to talk about communities across the state and how they can help support the well-being and mental health of our farmers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

