Residents say they support local farmers. Does purchasing behavior reflect that?

"If you're on a neighbor island, if you're Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, part Hawaiian, you actually have less income, less than $100,000, you're more likely to support by purchasing locally grown," said Thao Le from the University of Hawaiʻi’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources.

New data from the college sheds light on the purchasing behavior of residents when it comes to food produced in Hawaiʻi. The Conversation sat down with Le, department chair of family and consumer sciences, to talk about communities across the state and how they can help support the well-being and mental health of our farmers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Feb. 10, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.