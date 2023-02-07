Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Counties react to firearms legislation; Building safe culture in women's soccer

By Bill Dorman,
Russell SubionoLillian TsangSavannah Harriman-Pote
Published February 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM HST
  • HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon examines lawmakers and their different considerations to sensitive places gun bills | Full Story
  • U.S. Soccer's Participant Safety Taskforce Chair Mana Shim talks about implementing changes to safeguard against abuse and sexual misconduct in soccer | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Cassie Ordonio highlights a movement where public schools are expanding their roles to become 'community schools' in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • University of Hawaiʻi Extension Agent Amjad Ahmad shares different ways to manage and control the Avocado Lace Bug pest | Full Story
  • State Plant Industry Division administrator Helmuth Rogg and Inspection and Compliance Chief for the Plant Quarantine Division Jonathan Ho cover a new digital pilot program to encourage more people to fill out ag declaration forms when they arrive in Hawaiʻi | Full Story
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is the energy and climate change reporter.
