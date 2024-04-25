The Conversation: Red Hill trial begins Monday; Aliʻiōlani Hale
- Just Well Law attorney Kristina Baehr on the federal court trial in which military families are seeking damages for exposure to fuel-contaminated water from the 2021 Red Hill fuel storage facility leak | Need a primer before Monday's trial? Check out HPR's complete Red Hill timeline here
- Executive Director Matt Mattice and Education Director Keahe Davis of the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center on the upcoming 150th anniversary of Aliʻiōlani Hale, home of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court
- Gonzaga University student Yuna Lee, recipient of a $30,000 scholarship from the Construction Industry of Maui, on how she hopes to help rebuild her Lahaina community
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks to a Molokaʻi educator chosen to take a scientific trip on EV Nautilus this summer