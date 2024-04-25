© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Red Hill trial begins Monday; Aliʻiōlani Hale

By Catherine Cruz,
Lillian Tsang
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
Wikimedia Commons
  • Just Well Law attorney Kristina Baehr on the federal court trial in which military families are seeking damages for exposure to fuel-contaminated water from the 2021 Red Hill fuel storage facility leak | Need a primer before Monday's trial? Check out HPR's complete Red Hill timeline here
  • Executive Director Matt Mattice and Education Director Keahe Davis of the King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center on the upcoming 150th anniversary of Aliʻiōlani Hale, home of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court
  • Gonzaga University student Yuna Lee, recipient of a $30,000 scholarship from the Construction Industry of Maui, on how she hopes to help rebuild her Lahaina community
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks to a Molokaʻi educator chosen to take a scientific trip on EV Nautilus this summer
Tags
The Conversation Navy Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility2023 Maui firesScience
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Lillian Tsang
More Episodes