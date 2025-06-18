© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.
The Conversation

The Conversation: Small businesses; Hawaiʻi Supreme Court chief justice retires

By Bill Dorman,
Ashley Mizuo
Published June 18, 2025 at 10:57 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald delivers the 2025 State of the Judiciary address in the Senate Chamber at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 23, 2025.
Hawaiʻi State Judiciary
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald delivers the 2025 State of the Judiciary address in the Senate Chamber at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 23, 2025.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on wildfire mitigation efforts on Kauaʻi | Full Story
  • Maui Brewing Co. CEO Garrett Marrero discusses the state of small business in Hawaiʻi |Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald reflects on recent judicial wins as he gets ready to formally hang up his robes in September | Full Story
  • HPR's Dave Lawrence shares his favorite moments from chatting with the late Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation Kauaʻi Island Utility CooperativeEconomyHawaiʻi Supreme CourtMusic
Stay Connected
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
More Episodes