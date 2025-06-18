Tourism and tariff challenges won't have this Maui brewery going flat

Living with uncertainty. It's something we're all doing these days.

For business leaders in Hawaiʻi, especially business owners, that means planning and leading despite uncertainty.

Garrett Marrero knows that as CEO and co-founder of Maui Brewing Company .

His business touches on everything from local manufacturing and national distribution to restaurants, supply chains, and tourism.

Maui Brewing is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The Conversation spoke to Marrero about change, challenges, and the state of his small business in Hawaiʻi.

