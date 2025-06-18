© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

Tourism and tariff challenges won't have this Maui brewery going flat

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published June 18, 2025 at 1:39 PM HST
Maui Brewing Co. beers.
Maui Brewing Co
Maui Brewing Co. beers.

Living with uncertainty. It's something we're all doing these days.

For business leaders in Hawaiʻi, especially business owners, that means planning and leading despite uncertainty.

Garrett Marrero knows that as CEO and co-founder of Maui Brewing Company.

His business touches on everything from local manufacturing and national distribution to restaurants, supply chains, and tourism.

Maui Brewing is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The Conversation spoke to Marrero about change, challenges, and the state of his small business in Hawaiʻi.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 18, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Business News
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
See stories by Bill Dorman
Related Stories