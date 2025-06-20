© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.
The Conversation

The Conversation Hana Hou: Local businesses

By Catherine Cruz,
Bill DormanRussell Subiono
Published June 20, 2025 at 11:41 AM HST
Today, The Conversation is digging into its archives to revisit interviews with local businesses that have been part of Hawaiʻi's landscape through multiple generations:

  • Jason Fujimoto, president and CEO of HPM Building Supply, spoke with HPR in 2019 about kicking off a new venture building modular homes
  • Paul Kosasa, president and CEO of ABC Stores, talked about economic recovery in late 2021 | Full Story
  • Foodland chairman and CEO Jenai Wall celebrated 75 years in business in 2023 | Full Story
  • Steven Ai, the third-generation owner of the family-run City Mill, explained why he felt an estate tax break is critical for local businesses in 2024 | Full Story
The Conversation EconomyBusiness News
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. He was previously the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
