City Mill owners want estate tax break bill to pass

A bill at the state Legislature, HB 2653, to create an estate tax break has support from many of Hawaiʻi's largest companies. Critics of the bill say it helps the rich and decreases tax revenue for social services.

Catherine Cruz / HPR A photo of an ad in the April 21, 2024, Honolulu Star-Advertiser Sunday paper advocating for the passage of HB 2653.

The local hardware store chain City Mill was part of a recent Sunday newspaper ad in support of HB 2653.

Brother-sister duo Steven Ai and Carol Ai May are the third generation of the family that runs City Mill. Steven Ai spoke to The Conversation about maintaining a longtime Hawaiʻi business.

HB 2653 is expected to head to conference committee.

