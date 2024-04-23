© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
City Mill owners want estate tax break bill to pass

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 23, 2024 at 4:29 PM HST
FILE - City Mill in Mililani
Courtesy City Mill
FILE - City Mill in Mililani

A bill at the state Legislature, HB 2653, to create an estate tax break has support from many of Hawaiʻi's largest companies. Critics of the bill say it helps the rich and decreases tax revenue for social services.

A photo of an ad in the April 21, 2024, Honolulu Star-Advertiser Sunday paper advocating for the passage of HB 2653.
Catherine Cruz
A photo of an ad in the April 21, 2024, Honolulu Star-Advertiser Sunday paper advocating for the passage of HB 2653.

The local hardware store chain City Mill was part of a recent Sunday newspaper ad in support of HB 2653.

Brother-sister duo Steven Ai and Carol Ai May are the third generation of the family that runs City Mill. Steven Ai spoke to The Conversation about maintaining a longtime Hawaiʻi business.

HB 2653 is expected to head to conference committee.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
