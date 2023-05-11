Foodland celebrates 75 years of feeding Hawaiʻi

Local grocery chain Foodland is celebrating 75 years in the islands. The Sullivan family opened the first location at Oʻahu’s Market City Shopping Center in May 1948. It was the first supermarket to open in Hawaiʻi.

Today, Foodland is the only locally-owned statewide grocery chain in Hawaiʻi with 31 stores and nearly 3,500 employees.

The Conversation sat down with Foodland Chair and CEO Jenai Sullivan Wall to reflect on the business started by her parents and grandparents. She's been at the helm since the 1990s.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 11, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.