Aliʻiōlani Hale celebrates 150 years of judicial and Hawaiʻi history

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:31 PM HST
1 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 1.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
2 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 2.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
3 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 3.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
4 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 5.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
5 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 4.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
6 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 6.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
7 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 7.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
8 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 8.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR
9 of 9  — Aliiolani Hale 9.jpg
Catherine Cruz / HPR

Judicial history will come alive on Oʻahu this weekend. Aliʻiōlani Hale, the current home of the Hawai’i Supreme Court, turns 150 years old on Tuesday.

Back in the day, it first served as the seat of government of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.

The anniversary will be marked with a special open house and free dramatic reenactments on the grounds Saturday. Aliʻiōlani Hale also houses a rich treasure of judicial stories and artifacts.

The Conversation talked to Matt Mattice and Keahe Davis of the Judiciary History Center earlier this week about the upcoming festivities and the history of the building.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 25, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation HistoryHawaiʻi Supreme CourtHawaiʻi State JudiciaryEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
