Aliʻiōlani Hale celebrates 150 years of judicial and Hawaiʻi history

Judicial history will come alive on Oʻahu this weekend. Aliʻiōlani Hale, the current home of the Hawai’i Supreme Court, turns 150 years old on Tuesday.

Back in the day, it first served as the seat of government of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.

The anniversary will be marked with a special open house and free dramatic reenactments on the grounds Saturday. Aliʻiōlani Hale also houses a rich treasure of judicial stories and artifacts.

The Conversation talked to Matt Mattice and Keahe Davis of the Judiciary History Center earlier this week about the upcoming festivities and the history of the building.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 25, 2024.