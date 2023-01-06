Donate
The Conversation

The Conversation: Kīlauea resumes eruption; BLNR chair appointee faces backlash

By Catherine Cruz,
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published January 6, 2023 at 1:54 PM HST
usgs_kilauea_010623.jpeg
USGS
/
This view from a sunrise overflight at 6:45 a.m. on Friday shows the Kilauea eruption is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the summit caldera. Mauna Loa (not erupting) is along the horizon in the background.
  • USGS geologist Drew Downs discusses the significance of the recent re-start of the eruption in the Kīlauea caldera| Volcano Awareness Month events | Full Story
  • Dawn Chang, Governor Green's nominee for Board of Land and Natural Resources Chair, shares what she brings to the department and responds to a recent petition against her appointment | Full Story
  • Colliers International’s Consulting and Research Division head Mike Hamasu and Senior Vice President Bill Froelich discuss Oʻahu's record low vacancy rates for industrial spaces | Full Story
  • Diamond Head Theatre's Executive Director Deena Dray talks about the upgrades of their new theatre and offers a sneak peek of their first performance on the new stage | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation economyDepartment of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR)environmentKilauea
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
