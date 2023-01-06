Honolulu is a challenging real estate market for industrial businesses

Oʻahu's vacancy rates for industrial space hit record lows in the last quarter of 2022 — less than 1%, which very well may be the lowest in the country. The Conversation talked to Mike Hamasu, head of Colliers International’s Consulting and Research Division for Hawaiʻi, and Senior Vice President for Hawaiʻi Bill Froelich about the outlook for tenants.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.