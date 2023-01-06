Donate
Honolulu is a challenging real estate market for industrial businesses

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM HST
Oʻahu's vacancy rates for industrial space hit record lows in the last quarter of 2022 — less than 1%, which very well may be the lowest in the country. The Conversation talked to Mike Hamasu, head of Colliers International’s Consulting and Research Division for Hawaiʻi, and Senior Vice President for Hawaiʻi Bill Froelich about the outlook for tenants.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation real estateBusiness Newseconomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
