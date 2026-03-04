The Conversation: International adoptees; Prisoners of war
- Kristine Altwies, former executive director of the international adoption agency A Family Tree, shares concerns about protections for adoptees without U.S. citizenship
- Maj. Gen. Kelly K. McKeague, director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, discusses efforts to retrieve a sunken Japanese ship that carried hundreds of American prisoners of war
- The Power Back Project co-coordinators, Stacey Alapai and Shay Chan Hodges, work to equip Maui residents with portable backup power
- Playwright Ikaika Mendez and actor Wailea Tupou bring a story of community resilience to life in the new play "Lele Wale"