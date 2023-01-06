Diamond Head Theatre to open new 482-seat venue with 'Cinderella' musical

The grand opening of Diamond Head Theatre's new venue takes place Saturday. It’s a special fundraising event, but the general public will get a chance to see the facility when "Cinderella" hits the stage on Jan. 20.

The brand-new, 17,000-square-foot theater is right next to the now-demolished Fort Ruger theater. Artistic Director John Rampage led tours last month and shared the countless, painstaking details from the orchestra pit to seat color. But there was one clear mandate he said from theater management — more toilets in the women’s restroom.

Deena Dray, executive director of the theater, spoke to The Conversation about moving into the upgraded space and inviting audiences back into 482 seats.

"Cinderella" will run from Jan. 20 through Feb. 12. Click here to buy tickets.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.