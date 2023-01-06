Donate
The Conversation

Diamond Head Theatre to open new 482-seat venue with 'Cinderella' musical

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM HST
HPR tours the new venue for the Diamond Head Theatre on Dec. 15, 2022.

The grand opening of Diamond Head Theatre's new venue takes place Saturday. It’s a special fundraising event, but the general public will get a chance to see the facility when "Cinderella" hits the stage on Jan. 20.

The brand-new, 17,000-square-foot theater is right next to the now-demolished Fort Ruger theater. Artistic Director John Rampage led tours last month and shared the countless, painstaking details from the orchestra pit to seat color. But there was one clear mandate he said from theater management — more toilets in the women’s restroom.

Deena Dray, executive director of the theater, spoke to The Conversation about moving into the upgraded space and inviting audiences back into 482 seats.

"Cinderella" will run from Jan. 20 through Feb. 12. Click here to buy tickets.

Russell Subiono

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Related Stories