The Conversation: Japanese honeymooning tourists stay away; Board of Water Supply gives toilet rebates
- Wedding business owners Ai-ako Barlag of Saiyumi's Princess Garden and Joan Lizo-Urbano of Something Borrowed Wedding Hawaii discuss the lack of Japanese honeymooning tourists
- Steven Nordstrum, information specialist for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, explains rebates for toilets and water conservation programs
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Nick Grube looks at the prospects of a bill aimed at managing fisheries | Full Story
- Billie Jean “BJ” Wade, Executive Director of Hawaii Brain Injury Association, underscores the importance of a strong support network
- Pianist Mark Markham and French Consul Guillaume Maman discuss an upcoming French classical piano concert that highlights Babar the storybook elephant