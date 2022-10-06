Donate
The Conversation: Japanese honeymooning tourists stay away; Board of Water Supply gives toilet rebates

Published October 6, 2022 at 3:20 PM HST
waikiki_wedding_photography_beach.jpg
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
  • Wedding business owners Ai-ako Barlag of Saiyumi's Princess Garden and Joan Lizo-Urbano of Something Borrowed Wedding Hawaii discuss the lack of Japanese honeymooning tourists
  • Steven Nordstrum, information specialist for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, explains rebates for toilets and water conservation programs
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Nick Grube looks at the prospects of a bill aimed at managing fisheries | Full Story
  • Billie Jean “BJ” Wade, Executive Director of Hawaii Brain Injury Association, underscores the importance of a strong support network
  • Pianist Mark Markham and French Consul Guillaume Maman discuss an upcoming French classical piano concert that highlights Babar the storybook elephant
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
