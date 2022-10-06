Local resources for those suffering from brain injuries

The NFL is set to wind up its investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's head injury and follow-up care. The story put concussions in the spotlight, but sports injuries are just part of the story.

This weekend was the first in-person fundraising event for the Brain Injury Association of Hawaii. The Conversation talked to Executive Director Billie Jean “BJ” Wade about the support network it’s working to strengthen.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.