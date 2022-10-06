Donate
The Conversation

Local resources for those suffering from brain injuries

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 6, 2022 at 5:53 PM HST
FMRI_Brain_Scan.jpg
DrOONeil
/
Wikimedia Commons

The NFL is set to wind up its investigation into Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's head injury and follow-up care. The story put concussions in the spotlight, but sports injuries are just part of the story.

This weekend was the first in-person fundraising event for the Brain Injury Association of Hawaii. The Conversation talked to Executive Director Billie Jean “BJ” Wade about the support network it’s working to strengthen.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation sportsfootballHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
