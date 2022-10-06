Babar the Elephant meets pianist Mark Markham in a concert of French classics

You may remember the childhood story of Babar by French author Jean de Brunhoff. This weekend, the elephant gets a nod in a performance of French classics by renowned pianist Mark Markham. He has accompanied such greats as Leontyne Price and has been the longtime recital partner of Jessye Norman.

Markham lived in France for a time, and this weekend will put on a concert at the University of Hawaiʻi's Orvis Auditorium in partnership with Alliance Française Hawaii. The Conversation spoke with Markham and Honorary Consul of France in Hawaiʻi Guillaume Maman about the event.

Tickets are still available for the Sunday event.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 6, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.