The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Agricultural Conference resumes; UH play examines being Asian in 2022

Published September 21, 2022 at 3:05 PM HST
GoFarms Hawaii
  • Chad Buck, founder of the Hawaiʻi Foodservice Alliance talks about food insecurities and the return of the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Conference
  • HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi breaks down the impact of Hawaiian language influencers on social media
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte explains why Maui voters will decide if their county should operate as a bilingual government, in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Manu Minute features the song - or is it the cackle? - of the Erckel's francolin
  • Reiko Ho, the director of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's new theatre production Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up, discusses what it means to be Asian in 2022
Tags
The Conversation Manu MinuteagricultureʻŌlelo HawaiʻiArts & Culture
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
