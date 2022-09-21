UH play 'Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up' explores modern Asian identity

What does it mean to be Asian in 2022? That’s one of the questions a new theatre production at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is aiming to answer.

It’s titled, Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up. It’s a “devised production,” an original work written through a collaboration between the student actors and the director. Five women, all Asian, comprise the cast, and craft original scenes based on their personal experiences, news headlines, and past events.

Emmy-award winner and Honolulu Theatre for Youth Artistic Associate Reiko Ho is the guest director. She grew up on Oʻahu and is a UH alum, and says she’s from “a very Japanese-Chinese family” with history in Hawaiʻi’s plantation era.

She sat down with The Conversation’s Russell Subiono after Monday night’s dress rehearsal to discuss the themes of the play.

Opening night is tonight at the Kennedy Theatre’s Earle Ernst Lab Theatre. Audiences are invited to stay afterward for a discussion with the creative team. Performances will run through Sunday afternoon.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 21, 2022.