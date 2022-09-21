The Conversation: Hawaiʻi Agricultural Conference resumes; UH play examines being Asian in 2022
- Chad Buck, founder of the Hawaiʻi Foodservice Alliance talks about food insecurities and the return of the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Conference
- HPR reporter Ku'uwehi Hiraishi breaks down the impact of Hawaiian language influencers on social media
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Brittany Lyte explains why Maui voters will decide if their county should operate as a bilingual government, in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Manu Minute features the song - or is it the cackle? - of the Erckel's francolin
- Reiko Ho, the director of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's new theatre production Chinee, Japanee, All Mix Up, discusses what it means to be Asian in 2022