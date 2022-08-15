The Conversation: Democrats come together after primary election; Impact of super PACs on campaigns
- HPR reporter Sabrina Bodon gives us a closer look at the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s Unity Breakfast the morning after the primary election | Full Story
- Columnist Richard Borreca provides insight on the way super PAC funding boosted some candidates—and backfired on others. Find more information on the 2022 election here
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube explains the work of Senator Brian Schatz on the Inflation Reduction Act | Full Story
- Sue Kanoho of the Kauaʻi Visitors Bureau describes the efforts of the Destination Management Action Plan and asks the community for input
- Tour guide Kathleen King shares her love of the King of Rock and Roll as we celebrate National Elvis Week