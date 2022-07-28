The Conversation: Honolulu DPP faces staff shortage; Keith Amemiya prepares for tight LG race
- Dean Uchida of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting says a staff shortage is causing processing delays
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives us a closer look at the new Honolulu Police Department contract | Full Story
- Sandra Larsen of The AES Corporation discusses the final shipment of coal to the power plant at Campbell Industrial Park
- Keith Amemiya hopes his time in education and athletics will push him toward victory in the lieutenant governor race. Find more information about the 2022 elections here
- Napu Blas and his teacher Lazaro Quintana keep the memory of Pearl Harbor alive through the Silent Heroes program