The Conversation: Honolulu DPP faces staff shortage; Keith Amemiya prepares for tight LG race

Published July 28, 2022 at 1:06 PM HST
  • Dean Uchida of the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting says a staff shortage is causing processing delays
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton gives us a closer look at the new Honolulu Police Department contract | Full Story
  • Sandra Larsen of The AES Corporation discusses the final shipment of coal to the power plant at Campbell Industrial Park
  • Keith Amemiya hopes his time in education and athletics will push him toward victory in the lieutenant governor race. Find more information about the 2022 elections here
  • Napu Blas and his teacher Lazaro Quintana keep the memory of Pearl Harbor alive through the Silent Heroes program

City and County of Honolulu energy environment Election Education
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is a producer for The Conversation and Manu Minute. Contact her at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
