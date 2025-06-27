The Conversation: Gov. Josh Green; Progress on the Skyline
- Gov. Josh Green discusses the Hawaiʻi Tourism Agency's restructuring and his recent op-ed opposing proposed Medicaid cuts
- Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation CEO Lori Kahikina and project director Vance Tsuda share progress on the Skyline, which is expected to open its second segment in October
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on a happy ending in aging Maui dog's long journey to adoption | Full Story
- The Conversation revisits a 2024 interview with local musician Justin Kawika Young | Full Story