Local artist Justin Kawika Young walks down memory lane

You may remember musician Justin Kawika Young — he had 11 No. 1 hits on local radio in the late 1990s. The Kailua native first emerged on the Oʻahu music scene after winning a songwriting contest in 1995 and releasing his first album the next year.

In the 2000s, he moved to Los Angeles to build his career. Young was, at one time, engaged to musician Colbie Caillat. The two were music collaborators and a couple for over 10 years.

These days, Young splits his time between Nashville and Oʻahu. In recent years, he's put out solo albums, toured with national recording artists, and released music with the new local band Seven Suns.

The Conversation sat down with Young this week to walk down memory lane. Young will be performing on Maui on Friday night, on the Big Island on Saturday, and on Oʻahu on Aug, 31.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.