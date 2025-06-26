The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's dependence on oil; Math teacher trainings
- Hawaiʻi Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick discusses Hawaiʻi's dependence on oil amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East | Full Story
- Honolulu Star Advertiser's Kevin Knodell reports on U.S. troops from Hawaiʻi training alongside members of the Philippine Army | Full Story
- Stacy Potes, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi's College of Education, discusses how Hawaiʻi's math teachers are trained in response to a poor rating from the National Council on Teacher Quality | Full Story
- State chess champion Ty Dutoit preps for the national tournament in July — and beats HPR's Maddie Bender in a chess match | Full Story