The Conversation

The Conversation: Hawaiʻi's dependence on oil; Math teacher trainings

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published June 26, 2025 at 11:05 AM HST
Hawai‘i has historically used liquid petroleum products primarily to make transportation fuels and generate electricity.
Hawaiʻi State energy Office
  • Hawaiʻi Chief Energy Officer Mark Glick discusses Hawaiʻi's dependence on oil amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East | Full Story
  • Honolulu Star Advertiser's Kevin Knodell reports on U.S. troops from Hawaiʻi training alongside members of the Philippine Army | Full Story
  • Stacy Potes, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi's College of Education, discusses how Hawaiʻi's math teachers are trained in response to a poor rating from the National Council on Teacher Quality | Full Story
  • State chess champion Ty Dutoit preps for the national tournament in July — and beats HPR's Maddie Bender in a chess match | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
