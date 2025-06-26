Educator says a 'place-based' teaching approach could benefit Hawaiʻi's mathematics

A recent report from the National Council on Teacher Quality rated Hawaii as “unacceptable” when it comes to training math teachers.

It was just one of seven states in the country to receive such a rating.

The report looked at four main categories: teacher prep programs, licensure testing, curriculum development and teacher support.

The study, however, might miss some of the nuance when it comes to teaching math in Hawaiʻi. That’s according to Stacy Potes, an assistant professor at the University of Hawaiʻi’s College of Education.

HPR HPR's DW Gibson with Stacy Potes.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.