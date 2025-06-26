© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi's chief energy officer on imported oil, geothermal solutions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 26, 2025 at 1:44 PM HST
Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City on Oʻahu
Hawaiian Electric Company
Waiau Power Plant in Pearl City on Oʻahu

There is a shaky ceasefire in place in the Middle East but the U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear sites raised concerns about the possible shutdown of a key oil route through the Strait of Hormuz. That vital shipping route is where some of Hawaiʻi's oil traverses.

Mark Glick, head of the state energy office, pointed out that Hawaiʻi is the only state that relies heavily on fossil fuels to operate its aging power plants. Glick spoke with The Conversation about Hawaiʻi's energy vulnerability and why the state needs to be looking at ways to boost resiliency when it comes to energy needs.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
