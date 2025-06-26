Local high schooler checkmates his way to victory

Teenager Ty Dutoit is well on his way to making a name for himself as a chess champion.

The Punahou School student took home first place in the high school division at the 2025 Guy Ontai Hawaii Scholastic Chess Championship in April, receiving a perfect score by winning all five of his games.

Dutoit took a break from preparing for the national tournament in July to stop by our studios. He spoke with The Conversation starting with his philosophy about chess.

HPR HPR's Maddie Bender with Ty Dutoit.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.