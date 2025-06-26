© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local high schooler checkmates his way to victory

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published June 26, 2025 at 1:33 PM HST
Hawaii Chess Federation
The Hawaii Chess Federation hosted 225 young players who participated in the largest chess tournament in the state.

Teenager Ty Dutoit is well on his way to making a name for himself as a chess champion. 

The Punahou School student took home first place in the high school division at the 2025 Guy Ontai Hawaii Scholastic Chess Championship in April, receiving a perfect score by winning all five of his games.

Dutoit took a break from preparing for the national tournament in July to stop by our studios. He spoke with The Conversation starting with his philosophy about chess.

HPR
HPR's Maddie Bender with Ty Dutoit.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 26, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
The Conversation
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
