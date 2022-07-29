Donate
The Conversation

History day project brings teams of teachers and students to Hawaiʻi to honor veterans

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 28, 2022 at 6:25 PM HST
A Navy sailor salutes the memorial to the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The Arizona was hit in the air raid.
A Navy sailor salutes the memorial to the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 2016.

A history day project brought teams of teachers and students from as far away as Guam and Connecticut to Hawaiʻi. Each team honored a different veteran buried at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The students are winding up a week of visiting local historic sites such as the Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

On Friday, they will present eulogies to cap off months of research about a hometown hero. Napu Blas, 17, from Father Dueñas Memorial School in Guam shared the story of Chamorro Navy veteran Jesus Chargualaf Manalisay, who died at the age of 22. The Conversation spoke with Blas and his teacher Lazaro Quinata about their experience.

The travel and program expenses for all Silent Heroes participants were funded by Pearl Harbor Historic Site partners as well as through the efforts of the National Park Service, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and Southwest Airlines.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 28, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation historyMilitaryEducation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
