The Conversation

The Conversation: Gun safety advocates call for action; Father and son reflect on harrowing shark encounter

Published June 16, 2022 at 2:36 PM HST
  • Everytown for Gun Safety advocate Chris Marvin and clinical professor of psychiatry Dr. Leslie Gise outline Hawaiʻi's approach to gun safety
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube profiles congressional candidate and political newcomer Sergio Alcubilla, who is vying for U.S. Rep. Ed Caseʻs spot | Full Story
  • James Beard award-winning chef Robynne Mai‘i works to make the restaurant industry more livable
  • A year after a harrowing shark encounter, Daniel Sullivan and his son Tristan reflect on what the event taught them about one another

The Conversation gun violenceeconomyfood
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
