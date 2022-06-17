James Beard Award-winning chef Robynne Maiʻi works to make the restaurant industry more livable

Chef Robynne Mai‘i of the Chinatown restaurant Fête made history Monday night, becoming the first female chef from Hawai‘i to win a James Beard Award. She began her culinary adventure at 3660 on the Rise, cooking under Chef Russell Siu and Padovani’s Bistro, and at Wine Bar, as a pastry cook under Chef Pierre Padovani.

In 1999, she moved to New York City where she gained more culinary experience cooking at Union Pacific and also at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in their pastry banquet kitchen. The Conversation caught up with the ʻIolani High School and Kapiʻolani Community College alum in her Honolulu restaurant, just as she returned home from her historic win.

Fête Hawaii / Facebook Chef Robynne Mai‘i

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.