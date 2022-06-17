Donate
The Conversation

James Beard Award-winning chef Robynne Maiʻi works to make the restaurant industry more livable

Hawaii Public Radio | By Lillian Tsang
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:31 PM HST
Chef Robynne Mai‘i at The James Beard Awards on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Chef Robynne Mai‘i of the Chinatown restaurant Fête made history Monday night, becoming the first female chef from Hawai‘i to win a James Beard Award. She began her culinary adventure at 3660 on the Rise, cooking under Chef Russell Siu and Padovani’s Bistro, and at Wine Bar, as a pastry cook under Chef Pierre Padovani.

In 1999, she moved to New York City where she gained more culinary experience cooking at Union Pacific and also at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in their pastry banquet kitchen. The Conversation caught up with the ʻIolani High School and Kapiʻolani Community College alum in her Honolulu restaurant, just as she returned home from her historic win.

Chef Robynne Mai‘i

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Lillian Tsang
Lillian Tsang is the senior producer of The Conversation. She has been part of the talk show team since it first aired in 2011. Contact her at ltsang@hawaiipublicradio.org.
