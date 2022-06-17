Gun safety advocate, local psychiatrist outline Hawaiʻi's approach to firearms

A webinar on gun safety, part of the University of Hawaiʻi’s "Better Tomorrow Speaker Series," featured Hawaiʻi-resident and Army veteran Chris Marvin with Everytown for Gun Safety. The Conversation talked to Marvin to learn more about the organization's mission to prevent gun violence in light of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The Conversation also spoke with Dr. Leslie Gise, a clinical professor in psychiatry at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. For some 50 years, she has served Hawaiʻi’s mental health needs. She says all the U.S. has to do is look at cities that have reduced gun violence.

Gise says severe mental illness is unfairly linked to mass shootings, which she says are often traced to ideology, racism and perceived injustice. She notes that there are twice as many gun suicides than homicides. Gise is hopeful for a breakthrough in the U.S. Senate's discussions about gun legislation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 16, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.