The Conversation: Hawaiʻi tourism pivots marketing strategy; Lost ring returned to Oʻahu family after 80 years
- Former head of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau Tony Vericella reacts to the organization's loss of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority's multi-million dollar marketing contract
- HPR reporter Casey Harlow covers the priorities of the Native Hawaiian Hospitality Association in its Ka Huina conference | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Kirstin Downey says Oʻahu lifeguards want the public's support to form a separate department from the city's Emergency Services department | Full Story
- Par Hawaii president Eric Wright outlines the partnership with Hawaiian Airlines to explore sustainable jet fuel development
- Oʻahu resident Kevin Kuroda shares the remarkable return of his uncle's class ring, which was lost in France nearly 80 years ago