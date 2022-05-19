The Conversation: Covid surge impact on restaurants; Legendary comedian Paula Poundstone
- Hawaiʻi Restaurant Association Chairman Greg Maples talks about the latest Covid surge and its impact on the food industry | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair dives into the case of a Honolulu architect who admitted to bribery but still has his license in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Survivorman Les Stroud and U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Manager Kevin Cooper share tips for surviving rescue situations in our islands | Full Story
- East-West Center Gallery curator Annie Reynolds and featured artist Manny Crisostomo discuss the Festival of Pacific Art and Culture coming to Hawaiʻi in 2024 | Full Story
- Legendary comedian and frequent Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me guest Paula Poundstone shares what she would do if she could do it all again | Full Story