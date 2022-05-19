New Honolulu exhibit is a sneak peek of the 2024 Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture

A new exhibit at the East-West Center Gallery showcases photos and treasures that have come out of the Festival of Pacific Art and Culture, a quadrennial event coming to Hawaiʻi in 2024. "Pacific Gathering" features work from the Pulitzer prize-winning photographer Manny Crisostomo, who hails from Guam. It's a sneak peek of what's to come.

Hawaiʻi was supposed to host the festival two years ago, but the pandemic pushed the festivities off. The event is traditionally held every four years in a different host country. Show curator Annie Reynolds and photographer Crisostomo shared more about the exhibit and upcoming event.

"Pacific Gathering" at the East-West Center Gallery runs through July 17. The gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. It is closed Saturdays, on May 29 and 30, and on July 3 and 4.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 19, 2022. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.