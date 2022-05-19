Survival experts share tips for navigating rescue situations in Hawaiʻi

Search efforts for 23-year-old Chase Ingalls, reported missing after hiking in the Makapuʻu Lighthouse Trail area on Oʻahu, were called off earlier this month. It serves as a stark reminder of how treacherous Hawaiʻi's outdoors can be, and of the importance of search and rescue teams.

That’s the focus of the upcoming 2022 Search and Rescue Conference at Kualoa Ranch — to build relationships and increase lines of communication among stakeholders in Hawaiʻi’s search and rescue world. The Conversation spoke with two featured speakers, “Survivorman” Les Stroud and Kevin Cooper, search and rescue manager for U.S. Coast Guard District 14 in Honolulu.

The 2022 Search and Rescue Conference kicks off on May 20 at Kualoa Ranch. The event is open to the public.

Les Stroud Full Interview "Survivorman" on a rough experience in Norway, tips for surviving in the wilderness, and why he chose to address the pandemic like a survival situation Listen • 11:58

